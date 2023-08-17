FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting a burglary, deputies announced Thursday.

According to sheriff’s officials, a property crimes detective with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office need help to identify a man and a woman who allegedly attempted a burglary.

Deputies say the attempt of burglary occurred on July 25 at a home on the 3300 block of E. Weldon Avenue in Fresno’s Mayfair District,

he Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who might have information on their identities or whereabouts to contact Detective Todd Burak at (559) 600-2061.