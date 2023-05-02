FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after being caught racing on Highway 99 in Fresno on Monday, officials with the Fresno Police Department say.

According to authorities, a Street Racing Task Force officer observed two drivers weaving through vehicles in excess of 100 mph. The officer say he conducted a traffic stop on both vehicles.

During an inventory search prior to the towing, police say they found a loaded firearm in one of the vehicles.

Firearm located in one of the vehicles – Fresno Police Department

Police say both drivers were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving charges, one of them with an additional charge related to the firearm located. Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The identities of those arrested were not officially released.