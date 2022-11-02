VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Tulare Police officers were arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they responded to a large house party with loud music.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies contacted several people at the address in north Visalia on Monday and arrested two people on misdemeanor and infraction charges.

Juan Moreno was arrested on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest. Alejandro Veracruz was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. Both were also identified as officers with the Tulare Police Department.

In a statement, Tulare Police Department command staff say they are aware of the two Tulare Police Department officers being arrested in an unincorporated area of Tulare County.