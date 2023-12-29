FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested in different traffic stops on suspicion of firearm-related charges in Fresno County, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials say a loaded 9mm, a 30-round magazine, and some methamphetamine were recovered by a deputy during a traffic stop near Saginaw Way and Maroa Avenue in Fresno. They say the man arrested during the stop was already a convicted felon, meaning he is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition.

During another traffic stop around the area of Jensen and Lassen Avenues near Kerman, officials say a different deputy recovered a privately manufactured firearm featuring a suppressor, along with 9mm ammunition.

Sheriff’s officials say the gang member, who is on probation, was arrested as a result.