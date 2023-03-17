SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were sent to the hospital following a shooting Friday night, according to the Selma Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., Selma police say they received several calls of gunshots heard near the 2200 block of Locust Street.

Upon arrival to the area, officers say they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway adjacent to the location they responded to.

A second victim was located a short distance away near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grove Street, according to the authorities. Both victims were teens and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say that both victims’ status is unknown at this time.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 891-2278.