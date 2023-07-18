PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens were shot Monday night in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of North Westwood Street after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two 16-year-olds who were shot.

Investigators say one was suffering from a significant injury. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.