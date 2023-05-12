HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers were placed behind bars after police in Hanford found two guns in the car they were in, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say the car was stopped in the area of the 900 block of W. Davis Street in Hanford. Inside were 19-year-old Luis Perez and a 16-year-old (who was not officially identified).

According to officials, a search of the vehicle found one handgun under the driver’s seat and another inside a cross-body bag found on the 16-year-old. Both the 19-year-old and the 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon.