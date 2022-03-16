TULARE, calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenage girls were fatally struck by an 83-year-old man who was driving was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Tulare Police Department.

On Sunday police say they responded to calls just before 9:00 p.m. about two pedestrians that had been struck by a truck near South Blackstone and Martin Luther King avenues.

Both pedestrians were transported from the scene to receive medical attention, according to police. One of the girls died from her injuries before midnight Sunday, and the other died around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police say they identified 83-year-old Manuel Correia from Tulare as the driver of the truck. Police say Correia stayed at the scene of the crash, and it was later determined that Correia was driving while intoxicated.

Correia was booked on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.