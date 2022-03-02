FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A criminal complaint has been filed by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office against two teens who allegedly killed another teenager outside a Fresno bowling alley in February.

On Feb. 11 around 10:30 p.m. officers said they were dispatched to the Bowlero on Blackstone Avenue regarding an armed disturbance taking place inside the business.

As officers responded to the scene, police say they received additional 911 calls stating shots were fired and a shooting victim was at the bowling alley.

Upon arrival, police say an 18-year-old man, later identified as Devin Johnson, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the building.

Authorities say Johnson was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The criminal complaint filed on Tuesday states that Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez, 18, and Gustavo Rodriguez, 19, “personally and intentionally” shot at Johnson, causing him to die.

The criminal complaint goes into detail saying that Gonzalez and Rodriguez also shot and killed Johnson, “for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang,” in Fresno.

According to the report, the shooting was committed in an attempt for Gonzalez and Rodriguez to, “promote, further or assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”