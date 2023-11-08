TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly vandalizing a church in Tulare County, sheriff’s officials said on Wednesday.

Deputies say they responded to a report of vandalism at Mt. Zion Church on the 7200 block of Avenue 308 in Goshen.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered that suspects had broken multiple windows causing more than $1,000 of damage. Through investigation, deputies were able to identify the two male juvenile suspects responsible for the crime and ultimately arrested them at 1:30 p.m. at nearby Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia.

Courtesy: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously through their TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identities of those involved were not released.