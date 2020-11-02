2 suspects sought in Halloween homicide in Hanford

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Hanford over the weekend, the Hanford Police Department said Monday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Halloween, the Police Department responded to the 600 block of Northstar Drive to the Edgewater apartment complex regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers began providing medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived. He was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he died.

He was identified as Ronald Johnson, 33.

Detectives were able to identify Noah Garcia, 20, and Ezequiel Maldonado, 19, as the suspects in the shooting.

Attempts have been made to locate Garcia and Maldonado, but they have not been located.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department Detective Unit at 559-585-2540 or Detective B. Johnson at 559-585-4725.

