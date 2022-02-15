2 suspects pry open ATM in southeast Fresno with stolen truck, police say

(Picture Courtesy Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Two people pried open an ATM in southeast Fresno at the Noble Credit Union, according to Fresno police officers.

Officers said the two suspects were seen on video surveillance using a stolen white pickup truck, attaching a chain from the lower bumper to pull the ATM open at 4979 E. University Avenue on Feb 7 around 2:30 a.m. 

Authorities said the white pickup truck has since been recovered, but both suspects are still outstanding with their identities being unknown at this time.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm