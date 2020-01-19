2 suspects caught during Visalia burglary: Police

(Left to Right) Robert DeLeon, 41, and Thania Barrientos, 36 (Courtesy of the Visalia Police Department)

VISALIA, Calif. — A man and woman were caught by police burglarizing a Visalia residence Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers received a report of a burglary in progress around 7:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Tipton St., Sgt. Celestina Sanchez said.

One of the suspects, identified as Thania Barrientos, 36, was contacted outside the residence by officers on arrival, Police said. The second suspect, identified by Robert DeLeon, 41, ran from the residence’s backyard where he was taken into custody by officers.

Both suspects were found with stolen property from the victim’s residence.

Sanchez said Barrientos was found to have outstanding warrants, while DeLeon was arrested on charges related to resisting, obstructing, delaying police officers.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary and booked into the Tulare County Jail.

