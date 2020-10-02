2 suspects arrested in Dinuba murder case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection to the murder of a Dinuba man, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Marc Briseno, 23, and Christian Miranda, 21, were arrested in the murder of 21-year-old Kevin Robertson, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Robertson was found stabbed to death in his vehicle on Sept. 26 in the area of Avenue 400 and Road 104 in Dinuba.

Homicide detectives worked over the last week and found evidence linking Briseno and Miranda to the murder.

The suspects were arrested early Friday morning and booked into the Tulare County Jail on homicide charges.

The murder is still under investigation and a motive is not being released, Ritchie said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Steve Sanchez or Detective Gregory May at 559-733-6218.

