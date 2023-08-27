VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people, including three teenagers, were arrested Saturday evening after attempting to steal Kias, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 11:10 p.m. they responded to the 2900 block of North Giddings Street for an attempted vehicle burglary. Police were told three teens were seen trying to break a window to a Hyundai.

About 20 minutes later, officers say they were called to the 1200 block of West Clinton Court for another attempted burglary of a Kia. Officers found 24-year-old Malcolm Pace, 18-year-old Mia Vallejo, and three 16-year-olds walking in the area.

Officials say video surveillance revealed Vallejo and two of the teens were responsible for the attempted vehicle theft of the Kia. Pace and the other teen were in possession of the burglary tools.

Visalia Police say Pace and Vallejo were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility while the three teenagers were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility