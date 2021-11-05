2 Strathmore schools lockdown after burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Strathmore schools were on lockdown after deputies search for a man and woman wanted for a burglary Friday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies said they were called to a home around 9:00 a.m. near Strathmore High School for a man and a woman breaking into a home. 

Deputies said they learned the man pulled out what appeared to be a gun when he was confronted by the homeowner. The man and the woman then left in their truck. 

Deputies found and arrested the woman. The truck was found a short time later and they also found a BB gun inside the truck, according to deputies.

Both Strathmore and Harmony Magnet Academy were placed on lockdown.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com