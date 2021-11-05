2 Strathmore schools lockdown after burglary

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Strathmore schools were on lockdown after deputies search for a man and woman wanted for a burglary Friday morning, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies said they were called to a home around 9:00 a.m. near Strathmore High School for a man and a woman breaking into a home.

Deputies said they learned the man pulled out what appeared to be a gun when he was confronted by the homeowner. The man and the woman then left in their truck.

Deputies found and arrested the woman. The truck was found a short time later and they also found a BB gun inside the truck, according to deputies.

Both Strathmore and Harmony Magnet Academy were placed on lockdown.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.