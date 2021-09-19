2 stabbed outside of concert in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at a concert early Sunday morning in Reedley, according to Reedley Police officials.

Officers say two men were transported to a local hospital after being stabbed outside of The Wakehouse located on Kings River Road around 12:00 a.m.

According to police, one victim was stabbed in the chest and the other was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say the two victims were attending a concert at The Wakehouse and were outside when the incident occurred.

According to officials, one of the victims is still receiving treatment at the hospital, but both victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are currently investigating the incident and say the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Reedley Police officials are asking anyone with information to call the department at (559) 637-4250.