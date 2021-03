LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing in Lemoore Monday morning.

According to police. the incident was reported around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Hanford Armona Road. Officers arrived to find the two victims with stab wounds. Both were transported to the hospital.

Investigators currently do not have a motive for the stabbing or any suspect information.