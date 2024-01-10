MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted by police after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise, the City of Madera Police Department said on Wednesday.

Officers say both male suspects were captured on surveillance video making off with over $2,300 in merchandise from a local business in Madera. One of the suspects was captured in the surveillance video wearing an orange shirt and jacket on top of a white shirt, while the other was captured wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and a gray hat.

Police encourage the public that if they recognize any of the suspects, or might have any information regarding the case, to contact them at (559) 675-4200. They say all callers can remain anonymous.