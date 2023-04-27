MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot early Thursday morning, the Merced Police Department said.

According to the police department, at around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East 12th Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found two people who had been shot. The shooting victims have been identified as a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. They were walking in the area when an unknown suspect shot them, according to the police.

Officials say the victims did not provide more information, but both were transported to an out-of-the-area hospital with what authorities called non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Haygood at (209) 385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.