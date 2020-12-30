2 shot in Merced County after drive-by shooting, deputies say

DELHI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two victims were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting in Delhi Tuesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the area of Vincent Road, near Linwood Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m. after a call of shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they found the two victims and both were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
