FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were shot Thursday morning in central Fresno after reports of a home invasion, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt near Pine Avenue for a report of a home invasion with a gunshot wound victim.

When officers responded, police said they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her left leg. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say a second victim was shot in his upper torso, and drove himself to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say they are working to gather information on what happened. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.