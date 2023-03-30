FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun and shot two men inside a Fresno bar early Thursday morning.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. they got a call from a woman driving two men two a local hospital with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Investigators say the suspect pulled the gun during a confrontation and fired several shots inside “The Next Bar” near Cedar and Shields avenues. Police say both victims are in stable condition. Police have not released suspect information.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.