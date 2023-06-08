FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two separate shootings just hours apart left three people injured and one person dead in Fresno.

The first shooting took place in the areas of Geneva and Lorena Avenues in Fresno at 7:30 a.m.

“On arrival, they located two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department. “A black male in his 40s was transported to CRMC and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after.”

The woman in the shooting survived her injuries and is expected to be okay.

“We also discovered that a black female in her 50s was also struck by gunfire,” said Cervantes. “We believe she was stuck somewhere in her upper head region, fortunately, for us, she is conscious and alert. She is in stable condition at this time.”

Just five hours later at 12:30 p.m., another two people were shot in the 200 block of West Hawes Avenue.

“Initially the activation was a 3 round, we got a second activation that was a 15 round,” said Chris Clark, an officer with the Fresno Police Department.

“Officers responded to the scene and located a victim who was shot in the shoulder walking away from the scene,” Clark said. “We also located another victim who is being driven to the hospital by a community member who was shot in the upper torso.”

It is not known if the two shootings were connected. The identity of the deceased male is not being released at this time pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding either of the shootings is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.