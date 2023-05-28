FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two separate shootings that happened within the span of an hour sent two men to the hospital Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. they responded to Lansing Way and Glenn Avenue for the first shooting after they received calls from neighbors about a man with a gunshot wound.

As they responded to the code three call, officers say they were involved in a collision with a car on Blackstone and Dakota Avenues. The two people in the car were transported to a local hospital with complaints of pain while the officers reported to be okay and remained on scene.

When they arrived, officials say they found a man on the road suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was immediately transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Within the following hour, police say around 8:00 p.m. they responded to Angus Street and Norwich Avenue for another call of a person found with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso. Officers provided first aid until EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

While the two shootings are separate, Fresno police say they are unaware of the circumstances that led up to either one. It is also unknown at this time where either of the victims was initially shot or any suspect information.

Investigators are actively investigating the three incidents and will provide more information as it is received.