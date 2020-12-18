FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating two separate shootings overnight leaving one man dead and another in critical condition Friday morning.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Geary avenues in southeast Fresno.

Police say a van pulled up to a man smoking a cigarette in his own driveway and someone in the van started shooting. The man was hit several times. The driver took off and crashed into a fence. The suspects ran away.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Police say he is in critical condition.

The second shooting happened a short time later near Woodward and Van Ness avenues near downtown Fresno.

Police say a man died after being shot multiple times. Detectives are on the scene investigating.

Police do not believe the shootings are related. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.