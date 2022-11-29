FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two schools in Fresno which were placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the area Tuesday morning are now no longer under police surveillance, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Both Sequoia Elementary and Sanger West School near Armstrong and Jensen avenues received calls around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man possibly armed with a rifle and possibly firing shots in the direction of the school, according to police.

Police say multiple units respond to the school along with a school resource officer located at the high school. The officers from multiple agencies set up a perimeter around the school and searched the area.

Police say after searching the area they determined that a shot was never fired and determined a person in a field who may have had a pellet gun to get rid of birds could have been responsible for the scare.

“Everything is OK at Sequoia Elementary,” said Chief Paco Balderrama. “We did receive a call around 11:30 am that there was a possible person across the street from the school carrying what was thought to be a rifle and possibly shooting in the direction of the school.”

Chief Balderrama added that officers at the scene established that no shots were fired toward the school and the incident was a false alarm.