2 San Francisco residents arrested on multiple charges after running away from deputies before caught in mud near San Joaquin

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people from San Francisco were arrested on multiple charges Wednesday night after running away from deputies before being caught in mud near the town of San Joaquin and found in possession of drugs prepared for sale, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Manning and Douglas avenues near San Joaquin around 10:30 p.m. to check on an alarm that had been triggered at some nearby canal pumps, said spokesman Tony Botti. A parked Audi A4 was found near the California Aqueduct.

As deputies approached the car, a man got out and ran.

He jumped a fence and tripped as his feet got stuck in the mud, Botti said. As deputies detained the man, identified as Temmy Edia, 33, they found he was carrying bag containing a loaded handgun.

During the foot chase, the Audi took off.

Deputies began to pursue the car down eastbound Manning Avenue as it accelerated away at speeds up to 120 mph, Botti said. Spike strips were deployed but the Audi continued despite having two flat tires.

The Audi continued into San Joaquin where it crashed into a fence near Manning Avenue and Main Street.

Deputies captured two people in the car, Botti said. Seante Chapman, 31, was the driver and Michael Pauley, 53, was a passenger. Pauley was issued a citation for resisting arrest and found to have a warrant out of San Francisco related to a gun crime.

Deputies returned to the area of Manning and Douglas and found a 2020 Dodge Challenger stuck in the mud.

Edia was found to be in possession of the keys to this rental car, Botti said. Deputies inside found a pound of methamphetamine, a box of ammunition, a scale and individual packages of marijuana and OxyContin pills ready for sale.

Edia and Chapman, both of San Francisco, were booked into the Fresno County Jail. Edia faces numerous felonies related to drugs and being a felon in possession of a gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chapman faces felony charges of evading police and possessing drugs for sale.

Botti said Edia’s bail is set at $475,000. One of his charges is for AB109 probation violation, which is not eligible for bail. Chapman’s bail is set at $110,000.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.