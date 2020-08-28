2 people stabbed in the face Friday morning in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were stabbed in the Tower District early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The stabbing happened near Echo and Olive avenues in the Tower District around 5 a.m.

The Fresno Police Department said a man and a woman were sitting on the sidewalk when a car pulled up, and a person in the car exchanged words with the woman.

Police said the stabbing suspect got out of the car and stabbed the female in the face.

The man who was with the victim intervened and he was stabbed in the face as well. The suspect got back in the car and left the scene.

The victims were found at Wilson and Olive avenues suffering from injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and they were transported to the hospital, according to the police.

Police are searching for the suspect. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

