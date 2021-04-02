2 people stabbed at homeless shelter near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were stabbed early Friday morning at a church that is used as a homeless shelter near downtown Fresno.

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. on Madison between Fulton and Van Ness avenues.

Fresno Police say a resident attacked another person with a screwdriver, stabbing them in the neck. The suspect then ran into a kitchen area when the caretaker approached the suspect. That’s when the suspect stabbed the caretaker in the stomach.

Police say when officers arrived they arrested the suspect using a police k-9.

The suspect and the victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.