2 people stabbed at homeless shelter near downtown Fresno

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were stabbed early Friday morning at a church that is used as a homeless shelter near downtown Fresno. 

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. on Madison between Fulton and Van Ness avenues.

Fresno Police say a resident attacked another person with a screwdriver, stabbing them in the neck. The suspect then ran into a kitchen area when the caretaker approached the suspect. That’s when the suspect stabbed the caretaker in the stomach. 

Police say when officers arrived they arrested the suspect using a police k-9.

The suspect and the victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

