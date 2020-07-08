Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

2 people shot in southwest Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m near south Ivy and east Lorena avenues.

Police said one victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance; the second victim was transported by a car. Their conditions are unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know