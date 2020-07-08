2 people shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m near south Ivy and east Lorena avenues.

Police said one victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance; the second victim was transported by a car. Their conditions are unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

