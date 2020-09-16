1 killed in southeast Fresno double shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead and a second person is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near Madison and Maple avenues.

Fresno Police said they respond to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of east Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

Police said they believe a third person could be injured after officers said they exchanged gunfire but are unable to locate that victim.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan with one or two people inside, police say.

The victims were transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.