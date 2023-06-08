FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in southwest Fresno on Thursday – the second shooting reported in the area within three hours, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Hawes for a ShotSpotter activation after the system recorded 15 rounds being fired in that area.

According to police, officers found a victim shot in the shoulder while walking away from the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital and is described in stable condition. A second victim, who was reported a short time later, was shot in the upper body. The second victim was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is possibly an orange sedan. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

It is unknown if this incident is connected to the shooting reported in southwest Fresno earlier on Thursday.