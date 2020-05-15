2 people shot in possible gang-related shooting in Huron, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found shot after police responded to a report of gunshots in the city of Huron Thursday night.

Police said they got the call around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 11th and Griffen street. When they arrived they found two people shot and several shell casings in the area.

A Life Flight helicopter flew one victim to Community Regional Medical Center, and the second victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting is gang-related.

Huron Police request that anyone with information about this crime contact Huron Police at
559-945-2348.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know