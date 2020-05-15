2 people shot in possible gang-related shooting in Huron, police say

HURON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found shot after police responded to a report of gunshots in the city of Huron Thursday night.

Police said they got the call around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 11th and Griffen street. When they arrived they found two people shot and several shell casings in the area.

A Life Flight helicopter flew one victim to Community Regional Medical Center, and the second victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting is gang-related.

Huron Police request that anyone with information about this crime contact Huron Police at

559-945-2348.

