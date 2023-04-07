FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in Fresno and drove themselves to safety Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to the Blackstone and Fedora avenues for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned two people had been shot and drove themselves to an area near the Manchester Mall. After finding them, the two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined occupants in a white vehicle opened fire at the victims while they were in their car. After the shooting, the suspects fled westbound on Fedora Avenue and the victims drove towards Manchester because they knew there was a police station nearby.

The two victims were a man and a woman in their 20s and authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.