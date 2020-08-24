2 people shot early Monday morning in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Fresno.

Police said two people were shot around 1 a.m. near George Avenue and Tupman Street.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim. Police said moments later, two shooting victims showed up at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police said the men told officers they were sitting in a car when someone shot at them. The men are listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

