2 people shot early Monday morning in southwest Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Fresno.

Police said two people were shot around 1 a.m. near George Avenue and Tupman Street.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim. Police said moments later, two shooting victims showed up at Community Regional Medical Center. 

Police said the men told officers they were sitting in a car when someone shot at them. The men are listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com