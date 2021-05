FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said a man and a woman were shot early Wednesday morning in central Fresno.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. in an apartment near Clinton and Marks avenues

Officers said they found a woman shot in the arm and a man shot in the hip. Detectives are trying to figure out what happened but they say the victims are not cooperating.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.