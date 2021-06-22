2 people caught on camera stealing rent checks from Fresno mobile park, police say

The Fresno Police Department is searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from a mobile home park.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing rent checks from a mobile home park, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the pair used a long object to steal several checks out of a rent drop box at the front office of the Sunnyside Mobile Home Park near Tulare and Clovis avenues.

Both people were seen in dark-colored clothing during the theft, and one of them was wearing a hoodie with the words “Be Kind” on the front of it.

Detectives are now working to figure out the identities of the accused thieves.

If you know who they are, please call Detective Lewis Yang at (559) 621-6311.