2 people caught on camera stealing rent checks from Fresno mobile park, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Fresno Police Department is searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from a mobile home park.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing rent checks from a mobile home park, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the pair used a long object to steal several checks out of a rent drop box at the front office of the Sunnyside Mobile Home Park near Tulare and Clovis avenues.

Both people were seen in dark-colored clothing during the theft, and one of them was wearing a hoodie with the words “Be Kind” on the front of it.

Detectives are now working to figure out the identities of the accused thieves.  

If you know who they are, please call Detective Lewis Yang at (559) 621-6311.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com