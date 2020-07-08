2 people arrested after assaulting victim during robbery in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after physically assaulting a victim and forcibly taking a purse with cash and personal belongings valued at $200, the Porterville Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said the victim had minor injuries after the robbery that happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Ohio Street in Porterville.

Police identified two suspects as Brandon Andrade and Amanda Phelps who were arrested Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. with the stolen property.

Andrade and Phelps were arrested without incident and later booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility where they are being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.