PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Police officers have located two out of five suspects believed to have been involved in a robbery that took place on Feb. 12 at an Ulta in Porterville.

Officials say on Feb. 14, a representative from Ulta Beauty contacted the Porterville Police Department to report a theft of over $26,000 of product that occurred on Feb. 12 in the City of Porterville.

Porterville police detectives identified Veronica Medina, 48, and David Bailey, 27, as two of the five suspects involved in the theft.

Officials say on Feb. 21, at approximately 4:30 p.m., detectives contacted Medina at a motel located in the 2600 block of Buck Owens Blvd. in Bakersfield, where she was arrested. It was discovered that Bailey was currently in custody at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield on unrelated criminal charges.

Medina was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, where she is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The report was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of criminal charges for David Bailey.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the department’s Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.