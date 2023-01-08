DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m.

When they arrived, officers say they found a young man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other juveniles were found suffering gunshot wounds, one of them with a critical injury to the head. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The minor pronounced dead is estimated to be under 16 years old, according to officials.

Authorities say the incident appears to be gang-related as multiple shots were fired from both parties.

“We don’t have enough information to know that other than we know that there was other individuals that left the area, so we are obviously looking for more information, we don’t know if it’s gang related but it appears to be,” says Chief of Dinuba Police Department Abel Iriarte.

The Dinuba Police Department is actively investigating the incident.