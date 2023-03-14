LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Los Banos Police Department says they have made an arrest for two minors alleged to be involved in a stabbing happening Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say around 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the area of Mercy Springs and Scripps for the report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a 16-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a Modesto area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officers contacted witnesses who were able to provide suspect descriptions.

Shortly after the incident, officers located the responsible subjects who tried to flee from officers in a light-colored sedan, according to officials.

Officers say they were able to stop the vehicle in the area of BlackHills and Pioneer and arrest two of the responsible subjects. Both suspects were transported to Merced County Juvenile Hall.

Police say the motive for this senseless violent act appears to be gang-related.

Due to the victim and suspects being minors no names will be provided.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Moreno at 209-827-2579.