MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Merced men have been arrested on suspicion of vandalism, trespassing, and possession of controlled substances, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a home near the area of Ponderosa Basin for possible vandalism and trespassing in progress.

The Sheriff’s Office says a witness noticed something not right – leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Daniel Brown and 32-year-old Dusty Jewell, both of Merced.

Deputies arrived on the scene while the pair were actively burglarizing the residence, officials say.

Along with the stolen property, deputies located 14.7 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of meth, multiple syringes loaded with controlled substances, psilocybin mushrooms, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools inside their vehicle.

Deputies say Brown and Jewell were both arrested and booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple charges.