2 men stabbed at Motel 6 in central Fresno, detectives investigate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after two people were stabbed at a motel in central Fresno on Saturday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding two men who had been stabbed at the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Griffith avenues.

Upon arrival, police say they found two men in their mid to late 20’s suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

According to officials, the two were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.