2 men shot in southwest Fresno, police investigating

Crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

Authorities say a disturbance between a group of men turned physical and ended in a shooting in the area of Walnut and Florence avenues.

The two men were transported to a local hospital, their conditions are unknown. No other details were available.

