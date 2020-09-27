2 men shot in southwest Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

Authorities say a disturbance between a group of men turned physical and ended in a shooting in the area of Walnut and Florence avenues.

The two men were transported to a local hospital, their conditions are unknown. No other details were available.

