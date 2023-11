HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Two men were shot in Hanford on Monday, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say a 29-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in the area of 10th and Lacey Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Officials say both men were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.