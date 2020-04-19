2 men rob Madera CVS pharmacy, steal numerous narcotic drugs

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men robbed a Madera CVS pharmacy Sunday and took numerous narcotics from its safe, according to the Madera Police Department.

Officers responded to the CVS pharmacy in the area of Country Club Drive and Cleveland Avenue around noon for a report of a robbery, Sgt. Thomas Burns said. Two men wearing face masks and a hooded jacket entered the store and went to the pharmacy counter in the back of the store.

They brandished a 9mm handgun and forced workers to open the narcotics safe.

Burns said they took the drugs in the safe and some items off a store shelf before trying to leave the store. The suspects fired rounds into the doors after they thought the store’s security system locked them in and pushed them open before fleeing.

The incident remains under investigation.

