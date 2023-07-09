TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after kidnapping and carjacking two teens in Visalia Thursday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say in the early morning hours of Friday they responded to a Visalia home for a call of a carjacking and kidnapping.

Detectives learned from the two 17-year-old victims that Thursday night the teens had stopped in the area of Grove Street and Paradise Avenue when they say three people approached the teens, one of which had a gun.

Authorities say the victims were assaulted, forced into the back of their vehicle, and later dropped off outside the City of Ivanhoe.

Investigators eventually identified 28-year-old Richard Gonzalez of Hanford and 18-year-old Daniel Castenada of Woodlake as the suspects.

With assistance from Hanford PD, deputies say the victim’s car was found at a home in the 1000 block of Meadow View. The Sheriff’s SWAT Team served a search warrant and Gonzalez and Castenada were taken into custody.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact detectives at (559) 733-6218.