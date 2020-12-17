2 men & juvenile arrested in connection to Lemoore shooting

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a juvenile were arrested on multiple charges following an early December shooting in a Lemoore neighborhood, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

On Dec. 10, officers responded to the 1300 block of Monarch Drive around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Lt. Matt Smith. Several shell casings and vehicles struck by gunfire were found in the area.

After an investigation, detectives found that Michael Martinez, 29, and a 16-year-old juvenile were responsible for the shooting and taken into custody.

Authorities served search warrants and recovered a total of four weapons, including an AR-15 rifle that was modified to be a machine gun, Smith said. Several rounds of ammunition and several grams of marijuana wax were also found.

(Lemoore Police Dept.)

Albertico Martinez, 62, was taken into custody for the illegal AR-15. He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Smith said Michael was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, participating in a criminal street gang, gang enhancement and possession of marijuana for sales.

The juvenile was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, participating in a criminal street gang and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lemoore Police at 559-924-5333.