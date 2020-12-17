2 men & juvenile arrested in connection to Lemoore shooting

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a juvenile were arrested on multiple charges following an early December shooting in a Lemoore neighborhood, according to the Lemoore Police Department.
On Dec. 10, officers responded to the 1300 block of Monarch Drive around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Lt. Matt Smith. Several shell casings and vehicles struck by gunfire were found in the area.
After an investigation, detectives found that Michael Martinez, 29, and a 16-year-old juvenile were responsible for the shooting and taken into custody.
Authorities served search warrants and recovered a total of four weapons, including an AR-15 rifle that was modified to be a machine gun, Smith said. Several rounds of ammunition and several grams of marijuana wax were also found.
Albertico Martinez, 62, was taken into custody for the illegal AR-15. He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition.
Smith said Michael was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, participating in a criminal street gang, gang enhancement and possession of marijuana for sales.
The juvenile was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, participating in a criminal street gang and gang enhancement.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lemoore Police at 559-924-5333.
