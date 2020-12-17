2 men & juvenile arrested in connection to Lemoore shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Left to Right) Albertico Martinez, 62, and Michael Martinez, 29 (Lemoore Police Dept.)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men and a juvenile were arrested on multiple charges following an early December shooting in a Lemoore neighborhood, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

On Dec. 10, officers responded to the 1300 block of Monarch Drive around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, said Lt. Matt Smith. Several shell casings and vehicles struck by gunfire were found in the area.

After an investigation, detectives found that Michael Martinez, 29, and a 16-year-old juvenile were responsible for the shooting and taken into custody.

Authorities served search warrants and recovered a total of four weapons, including an AR-15 rifle that was modified to be a machine gun, Smith said. Several rounds of ammunition and several grams of marijuana wax were also found.

(Lemoore Police Dept.)

Albertico Martinez, 62, was taken into custody for the illegal AR-15. He was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Smith said Michael was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, participating in a criminal street gang, gang enhancement and possession of marijuana for sales.

The juvenile was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, participating in a criminal street gang and gang enhancement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lemoore Police at 559-924-5333.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.