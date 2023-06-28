CUTLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are in the hospital following a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies say they were called to a shooting in the area of Nancy Road and Cannon Avenue in Cutler.

Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

When they arrived, deputies say they found two men who had been shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is unknown but believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.